Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Reveals New Characters in Season 3 Pass

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is about to get three new playable additions to its roster. The fighting game's Season 3 pass will add Jungle Fury Wolf Ranger (Robert "RJ" James), Red Samurai Ranger (Lauren Shiba), and a "mystery character" that longtime fans of the franchise should be able to decipher simply by looking at the silhouette! Developer nWay has not yet announced when players can expect the Season 3 pass to drop, but it has confirmed that the content will be slowly released, rather than all at once. The Season 3 pass will be available for $14.99, or each fighter can be purchased individually for $5.99.

In addition to the new playable fighters, there will be other content added, as well. The playable fighter Dai Shi will receive a new Phantom Beast King skin. The bonus skin can only be acquired by purchasing the Season 3 pass. There is some free content also coming, however. A new Ultra will join the game in the form of Samurai Megazord. The conditions for calling on an Ultra will also see a revamp. Previously, players could only do so after one character had been knocked out. With the update, players will be able to call on an Ultra based on a Megazord Revenge Meter. The Phantom Beast King skin, Samurai Megazord, and the Ultra revamp will release alongside Jungle Fury Wolf Ranger.

While nWay has not officially announced the third fighter, the silhouette seems quite likely to be Scorpina, a recurring villain in the first two seasons of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. The character has been a favorite among Power Rangers fans for quite some time, and it seems only fitting that she should appear in the game, alongside Goldar!

Today we announced our upcoming Season 3 pass on @ComboBreaker's Retrospective stream! ⚡Jungle Fury Wolf Ranger

⚡Red Samurai Ranger

⚡and a soon to be revealed character! More info can be found at https://t.co/AXuoYvhsoR Watch the trailer here:https://t.co/j1IQYwJtcX pic.twitter.com/EcWLzCGn3E — Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid (@Battle4TheGrid) May 25, 2020

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

How do you feel about Battle for the Grid's Season 3 pass? Are you happy with the latest crop of playable characters? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.