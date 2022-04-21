Star Fox Artist Calls for Nintendo to Port Star Fox Zero to Switch

✖

One of the artists that previously worked on Nintendo's Star Fox franchise has called for the company to bring the latest installment in the series, Star Fox Zero, to Switch. Star Fox Zero launched back in 2016 on Wii U and was largely not well-received by both fans and critics. Despite this, over the past few years, many have started to call for Nintendo to bring the game to Switch so that it could have a second life. And while Nintendo hasn't indicated whatsoever that Star Fox Zero will come to Switch any time soon, those requests are now getting a little bit louder.

On social media today, Takaya Imamura, who previously worked as an artist on the original Star Fox, made it clear that he wants to see Zero on Switch. "Dear Nintendo, six years have passed since the release of Star Fox Zero today. I think there are some issues, but please port it to the Switch," Imamura said in his message. He went on to say that if Nintendo opted to make any new animations that would release with this port, he would very much like to be the one in charge of creating those videos.

One of the reasons why calls for Star Fox Zero to come to Switch have started to get so loud is because it's one of only a few first-party titles from Nintendo that haven't made the transition from Wii U. Since the launch of the Switch back in 2017, Nintendo has slowly been porting a number of Wii U games to its newest hardware, primarily because many people never owned a Wii U in the first place. As such, if Star Fox Zero ever did come to Switch, it would be available to a drastically larger audience than before and could find newfound success. Time will only tell if Nintendo does listen to these calls, but it seems like we could see something new related to Star Fox come about before long.

Would you like to see Star Fox Zero come to Switch at some point in the future? Or are you more than fine with the game being locked to the Wii U? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]