New Star Ocean: The Divine Force Trailer Details Combat

Star Ocean: The Divine Force has released a new beefy trailer that offers significantly more insight into the upcoming video game's combat system. The title -- which is set to release on October 27th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam -- is the latest entry in the long-running Star Ocean action-RPG series and developed by tri-Ace.

The new trailer largely focuses on the mysterious D.U.M.A., which is described as an "unusual creation imbued with superior intelligence and self-cognizance" that appears as a robotic machine. That said, it considers itself a lifeform like any other. After an escape pod from the spaceship Ydas carrying D.U.M.A. is opened, it works with the party to grant them incredible abilities like flight and more.

Additionally, D.U.M.A. can scan for treasure chests and other interactable objects, allow characters to unleash devastating attacks on enemies, and more. Each playable character has their own unique abilities granted by D.U.M.A. as well, and a goodly portion of combat appears to be about figuring out how best to chain all of these together.

You can check out the new Star Ocean: The Divine Force trailer for yourself below:

The premise of Star Ocean: The Divine Force focuses on its dual protagonists. Raymond is a captain of the aforementioned trading spaceship called Ydas while Laeticia is the princess-knight of a kingdom on Aster IV, an underdeveloped planet. As with all good role-playing games, fate brings the two of them together as well as several allies in order to take on the Pangalactic Federation.

As noted above, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 27th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

