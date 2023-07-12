New Star Trek Game Announced

A new Star Trek roleplaying game is coming later this year. Today, Modiphius Entertainment announced Captain's Log Solo Roleplaying Game, a new solo tabletop roleplaying game that will be released in August 2023. The game uses a streamlined version of the Star Trek Adventures rules, with players writing their own captain's log as they explore the galaxy in either creator or randomly generated adventures. Notably, Captain's Log Solo Roleplaying Game will let players play in any era of Star Trek, ranging from the 21st to 32nd century.

The game also allows for cooperative play with friends serving as senior staff, or with a gamemaster facilitating the answers. Star Trek Adventures gamemasters can also use the random story tables in Captain's Log when planning Star Trek Adventures campaigns.

Modiphius has published Star Trek Adventures since 2017, with supplements covering how to play a variety of characters in the Star Trek world. While initial supplements focused on Federation crew members and ships, the game expanded to cover the Klingon Empire and dozens of other alien species for use in character creation. In the past year, Modiphius has released a sourcebook based on Star Trek: Lower Decks and player character sheets for characters from current Star Trek shows.

Several other Star Trek board games have either been released or are due for release this year, including the PvP focused Star Trek Away Missions and the puzzle focused Star Trek Cryptic.

Digital PDFs of Captain's Log Solo Roleplaying Game are available now, and print copies of the game are expected to be available in August 2023.