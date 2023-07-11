Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1's Final Episodes Are Coming to Blu-Ray, up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Trek: Prodigy's final Season 1 episodes are getting a physical media release. Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 – Episodes 11-20 is available to pre-order now on Blu-ray and DVD from Amazon. When Paramount+ removed Star Trek: Prodigy from its library after canceling the previously announced second season of the Star Trek series, it made the second half of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 only available by purchasing episodes digitally from storefronts like Amazon and Apple TV since only the show's first 10 episodes had been released on physical media. Amazon now lists the Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 – Episodes 11-20 Blu-ray and DVD for release on September 26th. Fans should probably pre-order soon since the Blu-ray of Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1: Episodes 1-10 sold out at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, after Paramount+ announced its removal (it's back in stock now).

While the new Blu-ray and DVD release guarantees that Star Trek: Prodigy's first season will be available via physical media, there's been no further word on finding a new home for Star Trek: Prodigy's still in-production second season. Paramount+ previously announced plans to release Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 in winter 2023 with work on the season said to be nearing completion. But now, rather than streaming it on Paramount+, Paramount will try to sell the series to another streaming service or television network. Without a new home for If Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2, several of the animated series' dangling plot threads will go unresolved, including the fate of Star Trek: Voyager favorite Cakotay, voiced by original actor Robert Beltran, for whom Adrmial Janeway, voiced by Kate Mulgrew, has been searching.

What is Star Trek: Prodigy?

Star Trek: Prodigy follows the young crew of the USS Protostar, which the characters discovered on the prison colony of Tars Lamora, deep in the Delta Quadrant. Though aimed at kids, Star Trek: Prodigy excited longtime Star Trek fans by bringing back Kate Mulgrew to voice Kathryn Janeway in both Hologram Janeway and Admiral Janeway forms

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast also included Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). The recurring voice cast includes Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).