Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 5 Preview Teases Human Spock, Amanda Grayson's Return

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 5, "Charades" will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, and preview materials from the episode reveal that Spock's mother, Amanda Grayson (Mia Kirshner) is back just in time to see her son become human. Based on photos, "Charades" again focuses on Spock's relationship with his bonded, T'Pring (Gia Sandhu). The episode's plot summary suggests it deals with an important dinner occurring after Spock has his Vulcan DNA removed from him following an accident. With Amanda Grayson involved, it's possible the other Vulcans in the photos below (T'Pril, played by Ellora Patniak, and Sevet, played by Michael Benyaer) are T'Pring's parents. Captain Pike is also present, and wearing that green wraparound tunic.

Kathryn Lyn & Henry Alonso Myers wrote the episode "Charades." Jordan Canning directed the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode. The official synopsis for "Charades" from Paramount+ reads, "A shuttle accident leads to Spock's Vulcan DNA being removed by aliens, making him fully human and completely unprepared to face T'Pring's family during an important ceremonial dinner." You can see photos from the episode, a teaser shared by Anson Mount, and a clip that debuted on last week's episode of The Ready Room, below.

Next on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”. pic.twitter.com/xWfhmqkpnv — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) July 11, 2023

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.