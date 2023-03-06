One of the Best Star Wars Games of All Time on Sale for $5

As the title suggests, one of the best Star Wars games ever made is currently on sale, courtesy of Xbox, for just $5. When you think of the greatest Star Wars games of all time, you think of titles like Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic, Star Wars: TIE Fighter, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and of course Star Wars: Battlefront II. The Battlefront branding currently has some stink to it thanks to the latest installment in the sub-series, the rebooted Star Wars: Battlefront 2, but it didn't use to be this way. Everyone played the original Star Wars: Battlefront II, everyone loved it, and everyone continues to look back upon it fondly, despite the fact it hasn't aged very well, like most games from this era of gaming. That said, if you yearn to return to this wonderful time to be a Star Wars fan, you can do so for $5.

The deal for the original Xbox game comes courtesy of the Xbox store, which means it's for a digital copy of the classic. How long the deal is available, we don't know, as Xbox does not disclose this information. That said, at the moment of publishing, the 50 percent sale is very much available and live.

"Fight on the front lines where every weapon and vehicle is yours. And now for the first time, Star Wars Battlefront II lets you... Fight as a Jedi – Earn the ability to wield a lightsaber and use Force powers like Yoda, Darth Vader, and many other Heroes and Villains," reads an official blurb about the game. "Battle in Space – Dogfight in X-wings, TIE fighters, Jedi Starfighters, and other classic starships, or land your ship on a Star Destroyer and fight it out on foot aboard enemy ships. Play 16 New Locations – Battle across Star Wars: Episode III environments such as Utapau, Mustafar, and the epic space battle above Coruscant. Engage in Massive Online Battles."

