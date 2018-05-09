Star Wars Battlefront II: The Han Solo Season Revealed, You Scoundrels

In an effort to keep up to date with all of the Star Wars films, including the spin-offs, Star Wars Battlefront II has officially revealed their Han Solo event later this month to honor the coming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The latest season will kickstart on May 16th and let players assume the title of “greatest scoundrel of all time,” the infamous Han Solo. Here’s what players have to look forward to:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revisit Jabba's Palace – What happens when you don't pay a Hutt on time? You end up as an accent piece in his throne room… a lesson Han Solo learned the hard way. This month, fans of Star Wars Battlefront can revisit Jabba's Palace in Star Wars Battlefront II as part of The Han Solo Season. Available in Blast, Hero Showdown, or Heroes vs. Villains, players will be able to iron out their differences in the twists and turns of Jabba's abode.

New Hero Showdown Mode – Han Solo's rarely seen without the mighty Chewbacca at his side, and in Hero Showdown – a new round-based elimination mode in The Han Solo Season – you'll be able to take your favorite pairings into two-on-two Heroes vs. Villains battles. Han Solo and Chewbacca vs. Boba Fett and Bossk? Yoda and Rey vs. Vader and Captain Phasma? That's up to you, but once a round is won, you must pick another duo for the next round. Bring out your wits and tactics for this one.

Dress for the Job – We figure if we're sending you all the way to Tatooine, you might as well be able to dress for the part. Don new Appearances (available for Credits or Crystals) inspired by the opening act of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with Lando Calrissian looking scruffy in his Skiff Guard disguise and Leia Organa donning the bounty hunter Boushh's gear and featuring brand-new voice-over.

Refine Piloting Skills in Starfighter Custom Arcade – No need to fly casual; you've asked for it, and we're excited to add Starfighter Custom Arcade to Star Wars Battlefront II. You'll be able to hone your skills in the cockpit with Starfighters from all eras, whether you're aiming to turn Rebellion X-wings into stardust with your TIE/LN or hop into the Millennium Falcon to fly circles around enemy starfighters.

So harness your inner smuggler and get down to business when the new Han Solo event goes live on May 16th!