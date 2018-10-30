Star Wars Battlefront II: General Grievous Joins the Game

One of Star Wars’ most infamous villains has joined the fray in Star Wars Battlefront II and General Grievous is available now for players to harness their inner baddie.

This looming Kaleesh does his name in the franchise proud in the DICE online game. With lightsaber training from Sith Lord Count Dooku himself, this villain has earned his namesake as a true terror.

According to a recent blog post by the studio, “He was the Supreme Commander for the Confederacy of Independent Systems, or Separatist Alliance, in the Clone Wars against the Galactic Republic. Throughout the war, he led the droid armies in battles across the galaxy and encountered the Jedi and General Obi-Wan Kenobi numerous times. He escaped almost as many. Fostered through their clashes, General Grievous formed an arch nemesis relation to the Jedi Master.”

So how does he work in the game itself? DICE added, “In Star Wars Battlefront II, General Grievous is designed to instigate fear and feel like an overwhelming opponent. His body frame is among the largest compared to any other character in the game, and he engages in combat with two – sometimes four – lightsabers.”

This character is awarded with two lightsabers that that can be used to also deflect blaster shots. Since this character is known for his quad-saber look, the team decided to incorporate his renowned lightsaber use into his Abilities instead.

According to DICE, “First, we have Thrust Surge. This one was referenced from an encounter between Grievous and Obi-Wan in the Clone Warsseries. The attack thrusts Grievous forward with all four lightsabers in a stabbing motion, dealing damage and throwing the target to the ground.

“The second is Unrelenting Advance. As seen in another battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith, Grievous forms a spinning lightsaber wall in front of him, with sparks igniting from the floor, as he advances like a horrifying machine. Going into Unrelenting Advance, General Grievous blocks all frontal attacks while dealing damage to anyone foolishly standing in his way.”

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For the character himself, DICE dev Ben Walke mentioned that this general costs 35,000 in-game credits which are earned by gameplay. He added, “There is no real world money exchanging hands for General Grievous. We’ve confirmed this multiple times now.”