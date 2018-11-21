‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Shows Off Obi-Wan Kenobi In New Trailer

Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially crashing the party in Star Wars Battlefront II on November 28th and to celebrate, EA has shared a brand new trailer showing off the Jedi master and all of his style. The latest addition comes courtesy of the new Battle of Geonosis update, which has so much more to offer players!

According to DICE’s Senior Level Designer Peter Vesti Frendrup in a recent blog post, “The legacy of the fabled Jedi Master transcends eras. He was a member of the Jedi Council, a general for the Galactic Republic, and later, after spending years in exile, mentor to Luke Skywalker.”

Fendrup added, “Of course, Luke wasn’t the first Skywalker taken under Kenobi’s wings, as Obi-Wan trained and fought alongside his father Anakin Skywalker (coming to the game this February) during the Clone Wars. And it’s primarily this chapter of his life that’s inspired Obi-Wan’s representation in Star Wars Battlefront II.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is known for his incredible combat craftsmanship with a lightsaber as well as his use of the force. Both of these ideals will be reflected in his gameplay when the new update goes live later this month!

When talking about his abilities, the Level Designer mentioned, “Our intention is to make him feel like the general we follow throughout the Clone Wars, where he commanded the 212thAttack Battalion – also coming to the game as Appearances for the Galactic Republic with the Battle of Geonosis update.

“This is most markedly referenced through his Defensive Rush Ability, where Obi-Wan rushes forward while swinging his lightsaber, deflecting blaster shots with flawless accuracy and damaging enemies in front of him. When this Ability is active, the player can choose to deliver a final strike at anytime.”

Players will also see his nifty mind trick in action too with the ability to target another player’s Abilities for a short time. “Offensively, he can utilize the Force to make an All-Out Push. It’s similar to Luke Skywalker‘s push, but Obi-Wan’s version is more focused than that of his future pupil. We’re giving additional control to the player, as holding down the button increases the range of this Ability.”

You can read even more about the latest addition, and the inspiration behind his transition in the game, right here on the official game’s website. As for the game itself, Star Wars Battlefront II is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.