Star Wars: Battlefront Reimagined as Gritty First-Person Shooter by Mods

The much-beloved Star Wars: Battlefront series has been reimagined as a significantly grittier first-person shooter thanks to mods for the PC game Squad. The Star Wars: Battlefront series began back in the early 2000s during the rise of online gaming and the release of the prequel films. They were an instant hit and helped create a compelling and authentic representation of the “war” part of Star Wars. The game wasn’t focused on a Jedi, bounty hunter, or pilot, you could be all of those plus the various soldiers that populate the battlefield and it helped sell the idea of these big-scale battles across the galaxy. Although a third entry was canceled, Electronic Arts eventually revived the series and eventually created a game that fans seem to love.

With that said, some hoped that EA and developer DICE would make it more like Battlefield, given DICE was coming hot off of Battlefield 4. YouTuber WARFVRE showcased what a grittier, edgier version of Star Wars: Battlefront could look like with the help of mods for the PC shooter Squad. Given the Battlefront games are third-person shooters, a first-person POV helps immerse the player even further into the eyes of a clone trooper or other kind of soldier. The intensity feels much more heightened and although it’s missing some of the musical stings and stuff, it’s still a very effective display of what a Star Wars shooter could look like. Films like Rouge One offered something pretty close to this, but we have yet to see an official game capitalize on this.

EA is no longer the sole publisher of Star Wars games, so maybe Disney will be willing to let another developer make a more mature Star Wars shooter, but it remains to be seen. Rumors suggest Star Wars: Battlefront 3 won’t be happening under DICE, but maybe Disney will try to continue the series elsewhere. There are a handful of Star Wars games in development at a number of developers, with one of them confirmed to be the highly-anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Would you like to see a gritty Star Wars first-person shooter? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.