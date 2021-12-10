Star Wars Eclipse Revealed

Today, during The Game Awards, Star Wars Eclipse was announced, a new Star Wars game from Quantic Dream, a developer best known for its PlayStation exclusives like Detroit Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls. That said, unlike these games, this one won’t be a PlayStation exclusive. It’s not being published by PlayStation, so it will be multi-platform. To accompany the announcement, Quantic Dream also revealed our first look at Star Wars Eclipse, courtesy of a cinematic trailer.

As you may know, this game actually leaked earlier this year, taking some sting out of this announcement, however, nobody expected the game to be revealed at The Game Awards or this soon in general.

“Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games,” reads an official pitch of the game.

Below, you can check out the trailer for yourself:

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when Star Wars Eclipse will release or what platforms it will be available on. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, Quantic Dream does note the game is in early development, which is another way to say it’s not releasing anytime soon.

