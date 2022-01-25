3 New Star Wars Games in Development at Respawn, Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Confirmed

Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games announced today that developer Respawn Entertainment is now working on three new video games associated with the Star Wars IP. Of these three new titles, a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has now been confirmed to be in the works in a formal capacity after years of rumors about the game had circulated. To go along with this Fallen Order sequel, Respawn will also be making a new title in a genre it is quite familiar with, while also working with an outside company to make a Star Wars game should be quite different.

Detailed on EA’s website today, it was confirmed that the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in the works at this very moment. Just like the original game, Stig Asmussen is serving as the project’s director once again, meaning that much of the team that worked on the first entry is likely returning here. In addition to this, director Peter Hirschmann is said to also be helming a Star Wars first-person shooter game. Details on this project are very sparse at the moment, but the FPS genre is one that Respawn has quite a bit of experience with thanks to games like Titanfall and Apex Legends. As such, it makes sense that the studio would be tapped to work on a game in this style.

https://twitter.com/EAStarWars/status/1485975706848792576

Lastly, the third Star Wars game in the works will belong to the strategy genre. The title is being led by Greg Foerstch and will be developed in collaboration with the studio Bit Reactor. Respawn Entertainment will then serve as the title’s publisher while Bit Reactor serves as the lead studio on the project. Once again, details on this game are sparse, but it sounds like the title could be akin to a Star Wars version of XCOM.

“We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn,” said Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly in an accompanying statement today. “They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”

“We are huge fans of Star Wars here at Respawn and we’re thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years,” Respawn’s studio head Vince Zampella stated. “If you want to make great Star Wars games, you should come join us on our journey.”

