Classic Star Wars Game Is Being Made Free to Download

A classic Star Wars game is about to be available to download for free. The catch is this deal will not be available to everyone. Star Wars is on the mind of many with the recent release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. And it's this series, Star Wars Jedi, that has revived Star Wars as a video game series. While things are finally starting to look up for Star Wars video games after years of the opposite, there are many who still prefer the more classic Star Wars games from a time when there were many great Star Wars games released quite regularly. This new free download doesn't represent the best of the best from this era, but it's one nostalgic Star Wars fans will appreciate nonetheless.

The mystery game in question is 1999's Star Wars Episode I: Racer from LucasArts, or, more specifically, the 2020 HD re-release of the 1999 classic from Aspyr. The re-release is set to be free to download from May 1 to May 30 for all Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. This applies to both subscribers on Xbox and those on the Xbox Series consoles.

"Two Engines. One Champion. No Limits. Climb on, strap in, and experience the pure adrenaline-pumping excitement of the Podracing sequence from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace," reads an official blrub about the game. " Take the controls as Anakin Skywalker, or any one of over 21 Podracers, and feel the full-force blast of two massive jet engines at simulated speeds of up to 600 mph. Rein in a turbine-driven chariot through 8 spectacular worlds. Negotiate through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels and much more in a pulse-punding, do-or-die fight to the finish where anyone will do anything to cross the finish line. How far will you go?"

Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep, but you will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Without it, you will need to fork over the standard asking price, which, unless the game is on sale, is $14.99. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be revisiting this classic now that it is set to be available for "free" via Xbox Live Gold?