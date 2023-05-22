Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Could Reportedly Release in Early 2024

A new report has claimed that Ubisoft's upcoming open-world Star Wars video game could launch in the early part of 2024. First announced all the way back in 2021, Ubisoft has been slowly toiling away on its Star Wars game at Massive Entertainment, which is the studio behind The Division. And while it was once thought that this title would be very far off from hitting store shelves, it seems like it could now be out in less than a year.

According to a new story from Kotaku, sources have suggested that Ubisoft could look to release its untitled Star Wars game in the first quarter of 2024. This means that the game would arrive at some point between January 2024 and March 2024, which is the last quarter of Ubisoft's current fiscal year. At this point in time, Ubisoft is already planning to launch Assassin's Creed Mirage, Skull & Bones, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in this fiscal year. The publisher has also teased that it has another "large game" in the pipeline that will release in the same window. Supposedly, this could be its Star Wars project.

Despite having shared so little about this Star Wars title publicly, the reason that Ubisoft might look to release this title sooner rather than later seems to be because of profits. Ubisoft's financials dropped off sharply this past year and the company is now looking for some big wins. Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will surely do well for Ubisoft, but this Star Wars project is likely the most notable game of all that it has in the pipeline.

If Ubisoft does intend to release this Star Wars game soon, we should start to learn a lot more about it in the near future. Coincidentally, the next Ubisoft Forward event from the company will be held next month on Monday, June 12. As such, perhaps this broadcast is where we'll get the first proper trailer and name for this game that takes place in a galaxy far, far away.

