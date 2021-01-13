Open-World Star Wars Game in the Works at Ubisoft

✖

The Division developer Massive Entertainment, which is part of Ubisoft, is officially working on an open-world Star Wars video game in partnership with the newly formed Lucasfilm Games, it was announced today. This follows yesterday's announcement of an Indiana Jones video game in development at Bethesda's MachineGames and would seem to be part of a larger push for video games based on Lucasfilm properties at various developers.

Per a report from Wired, the new Star Wars title will have Julian Gerighty (The Division 2, The Crew) as creative director and use Massive Entertainment's Snowdrop engine, but details are incredibly sparse beyond that. In the recent past, AAA Star Wars video games have largely been in the court of EA, which has come out with titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons, but it would appear that this will shift going forward.

"EA has been and will continue to be a very strategic and important partner for us now and going forward," Sean Shoptaw, SVP of Global Games and Interactive Experiences at Disney, reportedly told Wired. "But we did feel like there's room for others."

"The Star Wars galaxy is an amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium," Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, told the outlet. "Building new worlds, characters and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before."

As of right now, no real details about the new Star Wars video game being developed by Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment are known beyond the above, including what platforms it might release on eventually or when. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ubisoft right here.

