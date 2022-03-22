Ubisoft’s Star Wars Game Gets Release Date Update From Insider

Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world title set within the Star Wars universe reportedly won’t be releasing for quite some time. In early 2021, Ubisoft announced that it has partnered with LucasFilm Games to develop a game associated with Star Wars. At the time, details on the project were incredibly sparse, likely because the deal between both parties had only just come to fruition. Now, over a year later, a new report has come about suggesting that this Star Wars project likely won’t see the light of day for many more years.

According to Tom Henderson, who is an often-reputable video game industry insider, Ubisoft’s Star Wars project likely isn’t going to launch until potentially 2025 “at the earliest”. Henderson explained on social media recently that he didn’t mention the Star Wars title as part of an extensive new report related to Ubisoft because the game is still so far away from launching. With this in mind, it sounds like we shouldn’t expect to hear anything else about this Star Wars game for quite a long time.

I didn't include Ubisoft's Star Wars game here because I think that's probably the furthest title from release and we're probably looking at 2025 at the earliest for it. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 21, 2022

Even though this release date update might be saddening to some fans who were excited to see more of the game, it’s really not that shocking that this Star Wars project is still so far away. Specifically, this is because the game’s developer, Massive Entertainment, is currently in the process of also developing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. In addition, Massive is also still working on The Division 2 as well. With this in mind, the company surely hasn’t entered full production on its Star Wars game just yet and is instead just in the conceptual phase of development. As Massive continues to staff up for this title in the coming months, though, it will likely begin to work more heavily on this game. Once that happens, perhaps we’ll start to learn more about what the title will actually entail.

