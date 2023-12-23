Star Wars Bundle of 14 Games Worth $100 Gets a Huge Discount

If you're looking for a deal on Star Wars games, you won't be able to do much better during this holiday season than a 14-game bundle that's currently on sale. Referred to as the "ultimate bundle of sci-fi games from far, far away," this deal from Fanatical bundles 14 different Star Wars games together from across the years in a Star Wars Collection that would normally run players $100 to own all of the games. This discounted bundle, however, gives away all of those games on the Steam platform for just $20 instead.

The Star Wars Collection in question includes a mix of games including single-player ones and multiplayer titles, too, as well as some big names like Star Wars – The Force Unleashed 2 and Star Wars Battlefront 2 (the old one). Because most of the games are older with some of them potentially considered classics at this point, lots of them need little introduction, but if you aren't familiar with some of the Star Wars games, you can find more on them below. The deal itself can be found here on Fanatical with the whole bundle priced at $19.99, though the deal is set to end within the next 12 days.

Fanatical's Star Wars Collection

Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

"The Legacy of Star Wars Dark Forces and Star Wars Jedi Knight lives on in the intense first-person action of Jedi Outcast. As Kyle Katarn, agent of the New Republic, use your Lightsaber and the full power of the Force to combat a new evil plaguing the galaxy."

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Dark Forces II

"Dark Forces set the industry standard for first person action in the Star Wars® universe. Now Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II picks up where the award-winning game left off...with even more features and firepower in dazzling 3D graphics. As Kyle Katarn, you must acquire the lightsaber and learn the ways of the Force to become a Jedi Knight. Confront old foes... Greedo, Boosk, stormtroopers. And new enemies... seven dark Jedi who plan to harness the power of an ancient burial ground for unsurpassed evil. But take heart, your 10 weapon arsenal and over 12 Force powers make you a force to be reckoned with."

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

"Embark on an epic journey in Star Wars lore with Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy. Choose between good or evil paths while interacting with famous characters along the way. Befriend allies for assistance or go it alone – either way, discover new levels as you progress all while customising your character and honing their skills in battle. Forge your weapon and follow the path of the Jedi!"

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Mysteries of the Sith

"It is five years after Kyle's victory over the seven dark Jedi. Invading Imperial forces advance upon a quiet Rebel outpost, interrupting Kyle's training of a brave new Jedi, Mara Jade. First introduced in Timothy Zahn's award-winning Star Wars novel, Heir to the Empire, Mara Jade blends her past experiences as a one time smuggler and Emperor's Hand with her apprenticeship as a Jedi Knight. Armed with four new weapons and five new Force powers, Mara must secure supplies desperately needed by the New Republic while Kyle, believing it a part of his destiny, pursues the secret treasures shrouded in an ancient Sith temple."

Star Wars Republic Commando

"Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. You are their leader. They are your weapon."

Star Wars Starfighter

"Join three heroic starfighter pilots in harrowing deep space and planetary missions to save the planet of Naboo. Rookie Naboo pilot Rhys Dallows, mercenary Vana Sage and alien pirate Nym form an unlikely alliance as they join together against an unexpected assault on the peaceful planet."

Star Wars The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes

"Star Wars The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes lets Star Wars fans young and old live out the sweeping galactic adventures of the Clone Wars. For the first time ever, players can fight as their favorite Jedi and Clone Troopers from the preeminent animated television series – from familiar faces like Anakin Skywalker to new heroes like Clone Captain Rex."

Star Wars The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

"Star Wars: The Force Unleashed completely re-imagines the scope and scale of the Force and casts players as Darth Vader's secret Apprentice 'Starkiller', unveiling new revelations about the Star Wars galaxy seen through the eyes of a mysterious new character armed with unique powers. Under your master's rule, you'll explore iconic locations of the Star Wars universe as you hunt down the survivors of the Great Jedi Purge, also known as Order 66. But where there is darkness, there is also light..."

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

"In the sequel, Starkiller returns with over-the-top Force powers and embarks on a journey to discover his own identity and to reunite with his one true love, Juno Eclipse. In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, Starkiller is once again the pawn of Darth Vader-but instead of training his protégé as a ruthless assassin, the dark lord is attempting to clone his former apprentice in an attempt to create the Ultimate Sith warrior. The chase is on – Starkiller is in pursuit of Juno and Darth Vader is hunting for Starkiller."

Star Wars Dark Forces

"Behind a veil of secrecy the evil Empire is creating a doomsday army – one that, if finished, will become the final cog in the Empire's arsenal of terror and domination. Your Mission? Join the Rebel Alliance's covert operations division, infiltrate the Empire, then battle every man and machine the Imperial Forces can muster. Search a vast galaxy for clues, attack enemy bases-all in a desperate attempt to stop the activation of this fearsome new weapon."

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords

"Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars® Knights of the Old Republic™, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic's only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy's most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark..."

Star Wars Empire at War – Gold Pack

"Command or corrupt an entire galaxy in the definitive Star Wars strategy collection. It is a time of galactic civil war. Will you take up the reins of the Rebellion, assume control of the Empire, or rule the Star Wars Underworld?"

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic)

"With brand new space combat, playable Jedi characters, and over 16 all new battlefronts, Star Wars Battlefront II gives you more ways than ever before to play the classic Star Wars battles any way you want."

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

"With brand new space combat, playable Jedi characters, and over 16 all new battlefronts, Star Wars Battlefront II gives you more ways than ever before to play the classic Star Wars battles any way you want."