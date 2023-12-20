Star Wars: Andor Confirms Bad News for Season 2 Release Date

Star Wars: Andor grabbed the attention of fans when it debuted on Disney+ in late 2022, offering a new angle to the space-faring events of the Star Wars universe. There's definitely a fair bit of hype around Andor's sophomore season — but it sounds like we'll have to wait a little while longer for it. According to a new 2024 release schedule unveiled by Disney on Tuesday night, the second season of Star Wars: Andor is not among their releases for next year.

This means that, at the earliest, Season 2 of Andor will premiere at some point in 2025. This comes after a panel at Star Wars Celebration indicated that the season would debut in August of 2024.

What Is Star Wars: Andor About?

Beginning five years before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope, Star Wars: Andor follows an ensemble cast of characters during the time that a Rebel Alliance is forming in opposition to the Galactic Empire. One of these characters is Cassian Andor, a thief who becomes a revolutionary and eventually joins the Rebellion. The series stars Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, and Elizabeth Dulau.

I always had a feeling that this wasn't gonna see the light [of day] till it did," Luna explained in an interview earlier this year. "I kept going, 'This is too perfect. This is working.' The whole idea, I always thought, 'That's impossible.' Throughout the whole process, we did exactly what we thought was best. We never prioritized anything but the show. The writing took the time it needed to take, and we got the best cast you can have. So everything just kept getting better and better, and I always had the feeling that something had to go wrong. But it didn't. We had the freedom and the support of Disney and Lucas[film]. We had the confidence of Kathy [Kennedy] behind the show."

"I felt proud of it," Luna continued. "Even today, I feel not just lucky, but fortunate to be a part of something like this and to be working with people I believe in. We have a team and we have a structure that keeps pushing us to be better and to take more risks and to get further. So it's quite impressive from every angle. It happens on every level of the show, with every department."

What Will Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Be About?

As series creator Tony Gilroy previously explained, Andor's sophomore season will follow a familiar — but still shocking — tone.

"Well, it's going to be the same tone," Gilroy detailed to /Film. "It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

What do you think of the latest update surrounding Star Wars: Andor? Are you sad that the series is most likely delayed to 2025? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!