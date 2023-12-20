Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trends, Fans Debate Sequels
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker turns four.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered four years ago today and fans are debating the sequel trilogy yet again. As the five-year anniversary draws closer every day, people just can't stop talking about the The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. With no big Star Wars movie on the horizon in the immediate future, all viewers are left to discuss is TV series like Ahsoka or the Rey movie that's in the works. Earlier this year, the Daisy Ridley-led project sent shockwaves through the crowd at Star Wars Celebration. That movie seems poised to try and break new ground for the series rather than looking backward.
"We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," Kennedy previously told Yahoo! UK. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."
The Rise of Skywalker pic.twitter.com/qH4RVjEnRS— Star Wars Gifs (@onewiththegif) December 20, 2023
"There's never a time where something is just instantly suggested," Kennedy continued. "It's such an evolution of conversations that we have all the time and we knew coming off of The Rise of Skywalker that we needed to take that further. We just didn't know how far out; we didn't know exactly what the story might be – but now we have a much better idea."
How do you feel about The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know down in the comments!
Boyega, the king.
happy birthday to the rise of skywalker. god bless john boyega for giving us this masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/E0sjVXuyta— Palpamemes (@PalpamemesYT) December 20, 2023
Wild opening
You cannot deny the opening to The Rise of Skywalker was badass pic.twitter.com/xMmgB8WSyj— Star Wars Only (@StarWars0nly) December 5, 2023
Cool Star Wars stuff is all we want
I’m not a huge fan of The Rise of Skywalker as a whole BUT sometimes I just want to see some cool Star Wars stuff and it does have some pretty cool Star Wars stuff. https://t.co/YzgXnG0UCG pic.twitter.com/9dWlFLwfE9— John Anderton’s Mushy Face (@tj_mackey432) December 20, 2023
Somehow... he returned
Emperor Palpatine’s appearance in The Rise Of Skywalker is legitimately my favorite version of the character.
An undead, decrepit version of himself selfishly (and barely) clinging onto both life and the idea of tyranny by any means necessary.
Truly shows him for what he is:… https://t.co/AOFecExC1D pic.twitter.com/DeEBtx19bl— jacob. (@jtimsuggs) December 20, 2023
The emotion.
"The Rise of Skywalker" (dir. J.J. Abrams) came out on this day 4 years ago 💛#DaisyRidley pic.twitter.com/vHn3MY3KDG— VioDeb (@ViolaDebenham) December 19, 2023
So much work
There are no others like THEM
Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker pic.twitter.com/on0fSievFE— someone who has hope (@m_suolo) December 19, 2023
Different memories
Eh say what you want about The Rise of Skywalker but HAN SOLOS FINAL WORDS OF THE SAGA ARE ‘I KNOW’ and that’s just wonderful. pic.twitter.com/RPpsJId43U— Monica ☀️☀️ (@Mondalorian) December 19, 2023
A take about the finale
Four years ago tonight, I watched The Rise of Skywalker. It remains at the bottom of all Star Wars for me, but also I continue to be fascinated by every decision that went into making it.
And, for about ten minutes toward the end, the movie does really cook. Then they blew it. pic.twitter.com/DuF8nhseRK— Joshing through the snow (@EndorMoo) December 20, 2023
One more time
The Rise of Skywalker is 4.
Here comes the galaxy fleet: pic.twitter.com/sa9EBbgdg0— The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) December 20, 2023
Lord, it's been 4 years
on this day, we do not celebrate the rise of skywalker for many reasons but there is a lone moment that we do celebrate as it is very holy (AND CANON) & the one good thing to come from that movie that was true to the spirit of the franchise pic.twitter.com/0h7FB7doyO— 𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 🍉 (@gagadrivers) December 20, 2023