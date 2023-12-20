Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trends, Fans Debate Sequels

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered four years ago today and fans are debating the sequel trilogy yet again. As the five-year anniversary draws closer every day, people just can't stop talking about the The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. With no big Star Wars movie on the horizon in the immediate future, all viewers are left to discuss is TV series like Ahsoka or the Rey movie that's in the works. Earlier this year, the Daisy Ridley-led project sent shockwaves through the crowd at Star Wars Celebration. That movie seems poised to try and break new ground for the series rather than looking backward.

"We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," Kennedy previously told Yahoo! UK. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."

"There's never a time where something is just instantly suggested," Kennedy continued. "It's such an evolution of conversations that we have all the time and we knew coming off of The Rise of Skywalker that we needed to take that further. We just didn't know how far out; we didn't know exactly what the story might be – but now we have a much better idea."

