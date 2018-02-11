This Star Wars Fan Edited the Han Solo Trailer to Include a Kinect Throwback Tune

The first trailer for Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story has been making the rounds for a while now, but for one Star Wars fan, the epic sounds of the trailer just didn’t cut it. Over on YouTube, the Shooptube channel decided to add in a new track, edited around the trailer’s dialogue, to back the legendary scoundrel’s big moment.

To the tune of Star Wars Kinect‘s “I’m Han Solo“, the trailer almost seems more exciting than it already was, but we’ll let you decide on how you feel about it. Check out the video below, then scroll down for more info on one of the weirdest titles to ever enter the Star Wars’ video game library.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars Kinect was one of the final video games created before Disney purchased Lucasfilm,and one of the last completed titles to come out of LucasArts before it was ultimately closed down. The game used the Xbox 360’s Kinect add-on, which was gaining huge popularity at the time with games like Michael Jackson: The Experience.

LucasArts took that one step forward, allowing fans to “wield” lightsabers in battle and, of course, dance their assorted hearts out to brand new songs that were all inspired by the Star Wars franchise. Think of it as an early take on the AR-focused Jedi Challenges, but without the really cool lightsaber controller. Notably, “I’m Han Solo” went on to take on a life of its own as one of the more popular songs and sequences from the game, so it’s kind of not a surprise that the tune popped into one creative mind when the new trailer came out. The song seems to take place from the point of view of Solo himself, after being freshly released from his prison of carbonite in Return of the Jedi. It includes a slew of creative and kind of hilarious lyrics, such as:

Yeah, I’m feelin’ good tonight

Finally feelin’ free and it feels so right, oh

Time to do the things I like

Gonna see a Princess, everything’s all right, oh

No Jabba to answer to

Ain’t a fixture in the palace zoo, no

And since that carbonite’s off me

I’m livin’ life now that I’m free, yeah

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters on May 25th.