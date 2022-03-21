Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Reveal Reportedly Coming in May

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 might be one of the worst kept secrets in gaming. Electronic Arts basically confirmed the sequel during an earnings call last summer, but the publisher has been notably quiet over the last few months. Well, it seems fans won’t be waiting too much longer for information, as a reveal is reportedly coming during Star Wars Celebration in May. Industry insider Jeff Grubb stated as such during an episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, confirming what many fans have been expecting. Grubb has a terrific track record, but readers should still take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation.

“We’re gonna hear about that in May at Star Wars Celebration, is when that’s coming. So, keep an eye out for that, because that’s where it’s happening. One hundred percent,” said Grubb.

Grubb went on to say that he isn’t sure whether the sequel will release at the end of 2022, or in early 2023. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released in Q4 of 2019, so it’s possible the sequel could release around that same time of year. If the sequel does get revealed at Star Wars Celebration, it seems like a safe bet that the game will get a release window announced, one way or another. Fans have been patiently awaiting the return of Cal Kestis and the rest of the game’s cast, but thankfully, an end is nearly in sight!

Earlier this month, EA announced that it will not be holding its annual EA Play event. The cancellation immediately led to speculation that the Fallen Order sequel would be unveiled at Star Wars Celebration. The event is set to begin on May 26th, running through May 29th. There’s a lot of hype surrounding the game, and the event seems like the perfect place to make this kind of announcement. Hopefully the event, and the game itself, will deliver on the hype!

Are you looking forward to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2? What do you want to see from the game’s sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughtsdirectly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!