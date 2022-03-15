What EA Play 2022 Cancellation Means for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

With the news that EA Play 2022 has been canceled by gaming giant Electronic Arts, some are wondering what this means for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. Many have been patiently waiting for the sequel to Respawn’s 2019 Souls-lite, but little in the way of any meaningful development has happened. EA has confirmed that a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is on the way, but has offered no details on what to expect from the game. Nonetheless, since nearly three years have passed since the first game, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before EA starts to talk about it.

Sadly, many expected the first reveal to happen at EA Play 2022. With that no longer being a thing, it begs the question of when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 could get its first details. As of right now, it would seem likely that May 2022 could be the month EA reveals the game. This is nothing more than speculation, but would be the perfect time for some news. 2022 is the 45th anniversary of Star Wars’ inception and it seems likely Disney will want to celebrate in a big way. The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is already scheduled for the end of May, so perhaps the entertainment conglomerate will kick the month off with some Jedi: Fallen Order 2 news. Rumors suggest that the game will not actually be called Jedi: Fallen Order 2, so this could be the place to announce what the sequel will be called.

With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 also rumored to release this year, EA will likely need to carefully orchestrate a revised marketing timeline since EA Play 2022 has been removed from the equation. If the publisher was planning to show a demo at its show, it could give the gameplay reveal to Xbox for its inevitable summer event. The two partnered up to market the first game, so it’s not out of the question.

