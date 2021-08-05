EA Provides Update on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel

✖

EA -- during a recent earnings call with investors -- provided a small update on the future of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and in the process, more or less confirmed a sequel to the hit 2019 game. In previous earnings calls, EA confirmed that in addition to being a critical hit, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a huge commercial hit as well, proving the demand for single-player, story-driven Star Wars games. Suffice to say, it's not very surprising to see EA will continue to mine the canonical spin-off, which has attracted more than 20 million players to date.

Speaking about the future of the series, EA CEO Andrew Wilson commented on the success of the series, and how its release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X gave it another boost. After this, Wilson noted that EA is "continuing to invest" in the series. Now, this isn't a confirmation that a sequel is in the works, but it's as close as you're going to get to an official confirmation without actually getting one.

That said, while EA has yet to officially confirm a sequel is in the works, we've known one has been in the works since the release of the first game through unofficial means, like job listings and reports. In fact, there's a good chance we will hear about the next installment in the series next year, and it's not out of the realm of possibility it will also release in 2022 as well, given how quickly Respawn Entertainment shipped the first game.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? If so, what do you want to see from a follow-up?