Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Reveal Date Reportedly Leaked

The reveal date for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 (which reportedly won’t be the upcoming sequel’s official name) has now potentially been revealed. Earlier today, WB Games announced that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga had finally received a launch date after being in development for years. And although The Skywalker Saga doesn’t have a whole lot to do with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, the game’s release date has now informed when we can expect to see the latter title unveiled.

According to one Tom Henderson, who has been a reliable source of information in the past with numerous video games, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 should not be on-track to be properly revealed by EA and Respawn Entertainment in just a few short months. Specifically, Henderson stated today on social media that May 4, 2022, is the date that fans need to have circled on their calendar. The reason this date is the one being looked at is because it happens to be known amongst fans as “Star Wars Day” or “May the 4th Be With You”. Essentially, it’s just a day in which those behind the Star Wars franchise tend to make new announcements tied to the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things are set in motion to reveal the next Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game by Respawn Entertainment.



Following today's announcement that LEGO Star Wars will release April 5th, a May 4th reveal now seems incredibly likely.



Expected to release Q4 2022. pic.twitter.com/N9wRveqB3X — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

Regarding the launch date of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, Henderson didn’t have any specifics to share, but he did note that a release in Q4 of this year is likely. In case you’re bad with how calendars work, this means that the game should drop at some point between October 2022 and December 2022. Given that the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order happened to release in November 2019, we’ve already seen in the past that EA seems to like this window. Perhaps a release almost three years to the date after the first installment launched will be likely.

Do you think that it makes sense for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 to be revealed on May 4th? And what are you hoping to see from this highly-anticipated sequel? Let me know either down in the comments or let me know on Twitter at @MooreMan12.