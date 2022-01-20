LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Officially Revealed

After years of waiting, we now finally have an official release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Just yesterday, a new launch date for the long-awaited title happened to leak on the internet thanks to a new retailer listing. And while it was uncertain whether or not this date was actually legitimate, WB Games wasted no time in confirming it as truth this morning alongside the release of a new trailer.

Much like previous rumors that we had heard suggested, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to launch later this spring on April 5. The game will be coming to virtually every platform that is currently available including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As for the new trailer that WB Games released today, it gives us a better glimpse at what the gameplay from The Skywalker Saga will have in store across the nine films that have been adapted. While Star Wars has received the LEGO treatment before when it comes to the gaming medium, developer TT Games has completely overhauled how this title will play when compared to previous installments. As such, this is likely going to be the largest LEGO game that we have ever seen.

https://twitter.com/LSWGame/status/1484163811812593665

As mentioned, it has been a long time coming for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to finally get a release date. The game was first unveiled all the way back at E3 2019 and was originally planned to launch in 2020. However, that obviously didn’t happen, which then led to a delay into 2021. And after a long period of silence across the entirety of last year, WB Games finally re-emerged today with this final launch date in tow.

“The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new video game unlike any other,” says an official description of the game that was also released today. “With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, the galaxy has never been more fun!”

Are you planning to pick up LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for yourself this year?