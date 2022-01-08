Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Reportedly Won’t Be the Sequel’s Official Title

It’s essentially an open secret at this point in time that developer Respawn Entertainment is currently working on a sequel to its 2019 action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. While a number of fans have naturally been referring to this future game as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, it now seems as though this won’t be the actual name of the title when it is revealed. Instead, Respawn Entertainment will seemingly be opting to go with a different subtitle altogether.

According to a new report from Bespin Bulletin, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will end up dropping “Fallen Order” from its name. Instead, the game will still feature Star Wars Jedi as the main name of the project, but it will then be followed by a new subtitle. At this point in time, it’s not currently known what this subtitle might be, but we shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out. Currently, a formal reveal of the sequel is said to be happening before the summer.

As for other pieces of news associated with the next Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game, this report in question also states that other famous characters from the Star Wars universe will end up appearing in the title’s story. Although the report didn’t say exactly who these characters will be because of spoilers, their identities have supposedly been known about from this source since 2020.

For now, EA and Respawn haven’t committed to a release window of any sort for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, but current reports and rumors suggest that the game could end up launching in the back half of this year. While that launch window might end up shifting due to development constraints that continue to linger as part of the ongoing pandemic, it sounds like the next installment in the series could end up appearing sooner than previously thought.

What do you think the official title of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will be? Let me know your best guess either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.