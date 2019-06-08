Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay Revealed

Today, as it said it would, Respawn Entertainment and EA revealed the first-ever look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s gameplay, the former’s new single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars game coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this November. Up until today, the pair hadn’t shown off any gameplay footage, making it hard to get a good sense of what the game would actually look like. But today, that changed, with over 13 minutes of raw gameplay footage.

As you can see, the combat is a bit reminiscent of Dark Souls with its emphasis on dodging and parrying. However, as Respawn has noted in the past, it’s nowhere near as punishing. There’s certainly skill involved, but you aren’t going to die due to a lapse in concentration for a split-second.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person action-adventure title. It’s a single-player, narrative-driven game with zero microtransactions and zero multiplayer. In it you play as Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of Sith. On the run, you’re mission is to not get caught and rebuild the Jedi Order.

“Pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors,” adds an official story synopsis.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release worldwide on November 15, 2019 (pre-orders are live now). At the moment of publishing no additional ports have been hinted at, and Respawn outright confirmed it has no plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch.

