‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Doesn’t Use The Frostbite Engine

Yesterday, ahead of the game’s official unveiling this Saturday, a slab of details about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order leaked detailing the game’s story and gameplay. Included in this leak was mention that the game’s story will be canon, and that it will have gameplay that is reminiscent of Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. And the leaker also claimed the game wouldn’t run on EA’s in-house Frostbite Engine, but Unreal Engine 4. At the time, this seemed like a dubious claim given how much EA pushes its teams to use the Frostbite Engine, but EA’s Star Wars Community Manager has confirmed that the game is indeed skipping Frostbite in favor of Unreal 4.

As you may know, the Frostbite Engine has been at the heart of a lot controversy lately. It’s been cited as causing serious development issues in numerous recent EA releases, like, Anthem, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Visceral’s Untitled Star Wars Game, and Dragon Age: Inquisition. It’s a great engine for first-person shooters, which it was primarily built for. But it’s not great for other genres, despite EA and its studio’s best efforts to tweak the engine.

Hopefully if the game reviews and sells well, it will be enough to convince EA that it doesn’t need to push Frostbite onto virtually every game.

As for why the game is running on Unreal Engine 4 and not Frostbite, isn’t clear at the moment. However, none of Respawn Entertainment’s previous games under EA have used the engine, so maybe EA makes an exception for the team.

Whatever the case, fans are delighted by the news after hearing about the issues of Frostbite for years. Frostbite has not only proved difficult to work quickly in, but it also seems to produce games with serious bug issues.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window, but hopefully that will change tomorrow.

