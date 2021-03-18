Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X Release

✖

It seems that native next-gen versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might be in the works for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game already received a next-gen update earlier this year, but Wccftech has discovered German USK ratings for PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. That should not be seen as a direct confirmation, but it's certainly an interesting hint that a native release could happen. That could also mean additional enhancements beyond EA's previous update for Jedi: Fallen Order. For now however, fans of the game will want to take all of this with a grain of salt.

Since the game's release in 2019, Jedi: Fallen Order has been a big success for EA. The publisher's Star Wars games had previously focused on online multiplayer experiences, but Jedi: Fallen Order proved there's still a lot of interest in single-player Star Wars adventures, and a sequel has been teased by EA. If a sequel truly is on the way, a native release on PS5 and Xbox Series X would be the perfect way to tide fans over before a sequel, and give the publisher another opportunity to introduce new players to the original title. EA no longer has the exclusive rights to make video games based on the Star Wars license, but the publisher has made it clear that it plans to continue working with the brand.

For now, Star Wars fans will have to wait patiently to see what comes next! If native next-gen versions are on the way, EA will make that announcement when it sees fit. Regardless, it seems likely that Cal Kestis will appear again in the future. The game's ending certainly left the door open, but it remains to be seen whether or not Cal will appear in more games or somewhere else, such as a show on Disney+. Hopefully, fans of will have some official answers in the near future!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you be interested in a native next-gen version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Do you think the game will still see a sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!