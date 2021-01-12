Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Reveals PS5, Xbox Series X Update Details

✖

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting its next-gen update for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S systems this week. Electronic Arts alerted players to the release of the update on Tuesday and said that some players have likely noticed by now a new update to download that brings with it some next-gen enhancements. Patch notes shared alongside that update showed exactly what players could expect from it depending on what platform they’re playing on.

As players might’ve expected from seeing some other next-gen updates for games released on the previous generation, the ones for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S target things like framerate and resolution. No specific gameplay changes were made in the update with it dealing largely with only those two areas.

You may have noticed an update for #StarWars #JediFallenOrder today, which will improve optimization on the latest generation of consoles (Xbox Series S|X & PlayStation 5). Read on for the full technical details of this update: https://t.co/VRU2NPnzip pic.twitter.com/C09CFhvDBZ — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 12, 2021

Unfortunately for those on the PlayStation 5, there’s also no mention of any additional support for the DualSense controller. The controller’s innovative features like the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers seem like they’d be smart fits for a game filled with Lightsaber battles and Force powers, but there’s no such support to speak of in the latest update.

You can find the full notes for the next-gen Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update below and should now be able to download the update on your new consoles.

High Level Summary of Features:

Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S)

Console Specifics: