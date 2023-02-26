Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals New AI Companion Details

When Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases later this year, Cal Kestis will have a little more help than he received in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Developer Respawn Entertainment has revealed a new system in the game called "Characters-in-Gameplay," which will see Cal aided in missions by AI companions. The system was inspired by the Malicos boss fight in Jedi: Fallen Order, where Cal received an assist from Merrin. Jedi: Survivor will build on that with the new character Bode Akuna, who appeared in the game's reveal trailer (which can be seen at the top of this page).

While these types of AI companions have always had a spotty history in terms of effectiveness in video games, Bode will apparently play a key role in fights. Speaking to IGN, Jedi: Survivor narrative technical designer Joanna Robb revealed that Bode can attack enemies on his own, but Cal can also give him commands, as well.

"When you see a good opportunity, you can give Bode the signal to perform the attack, and he'll use his jetpack to ram the enemy with a brutal dropkick, and then he quickly follows it up by slamming down a shock grenade to stun other nearby enemies," Robb told IGN. "It's a great way to send a tough enemy flying, taking them out of the fight briefly, or you could run them down with a sprint attack to get a quick hit in."

Robb went on to tease that Bode will not be the only companion character that will join Kestis throughout his journey. As of this writing, no additional companions have been revealed, but it will be interesting to see how these characters vary from one another, and the different ways that they complement Cal's fighting style. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what else gets revealed between now and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release on April 28th! The game will be available that day on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Are you looking forward to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? What do you think of this new companion system? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!