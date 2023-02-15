Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals New Villain

When Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases later this year, the game will feature new characters that were not present in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. One of those characters is new antagonist Rayvis, a character of the Gen'dai race. Speaking to IGN, Respawn cinematic director Dori Arazi teased how Rayvis fits into the overall world of the game, and into this particular era of the Star Wars universe. While Cal Kestis will see Rayvis as a villain, the Gen'dai see the world from a different perspective, based on how their species actually ages; their lifespan can be thousands of years!

"What makes the Gen'dai so interesting, in my own opinion at least, is that in their own mind and their own world, they're very chivalrous," Arazi told IGN. "They have a code they adhere to. It binds them to a certain code of honor for their conduct. It also binds them to their history and what's left of their people. So Rayvis is not just this 'gruff grunt #7' who can take an army down. He's got a long past. He's seen a lot of history. He could be a thousand years old. He's seen empires rise and fall, he's seen the Jedi rise and fall, he's seen the rise of the actual Empire itself. So he's got a lot of tragic history and a lot of depth that we try to explore."

It will be really interesting to see how Jedi: Survivor handles this subject matter! At the point the game takes place, the Empire is still fairly new. The way that Rayvis sees the span of time that they've been in charge of the galaxy is bound to be much different from the way Cal sees it. There's a lot of narrative room for the writers to explore, and Rayvis could become a fan favorite as a result.

Some of the best Star Wars characters are the ones that aren't pure good or pure evil; characters like Boba Fett and Anakin Skywalker have proven so enduring because fans can understand what drives them. It remains to be seen whether Rayvis will join that group, but fans can find out for themselves when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on April 28th!

