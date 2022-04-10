LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Features an Encounter With a Terrifying Droid

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a number of obscure references and in-jokes, bringing in elements that many players might not be familiar with. One of the strangest of these is an appearance by Nobot, a protocol droid that briefly appeared in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. Nobot provides The Skywalker Saga with a strange and uncomfortable moment when players encounter it, seemingly disappearing into thin air. If the player pursues the droid, the camera pans in on its face as tension-inducing music begins to play. The whole thing is pretty spooky!

A video of the appearance by Nobot can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, this encounter has led to a lot of players wondering what the heck is going on! Well, it seems Nobot’s origins can be traced to a strange piece of Expanded Universe lore from the Star Wars fan club, Hyperspace. According to Wookieepedia, Hyperspace used to solicit fan created stories about obscure background characters. Winners had their entries shared on the site, making them official canon if selected. A story written by Shaun Flaherty provided the background for Nobot, and it quickly became one of the site’s most memorable tales!

In the story, Nobot would always find its way back to Mos Espa, no matter what happened to it, and the droid could be seen aimlessly exploring the area. Ghost stories surrounding the droid claimed that Nobot witnessed the murder of a pregnant woman, and was known to play back the audio recording of her death. This prompted even more elaborate stories stating that Nobot was the culprit. When Disney purchased the Star Wars franchise, Expanded Universe content was removed from the official Star Wars canon. However, Nobot’s creepy story lives on, thanks to TT Games!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previouscoverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Kotaku]