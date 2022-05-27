Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Announced With Teaser Trailer

✖

It has been a long time coming but Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor today to coincide with Star Wars Celebration 2022. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to Respawn's 2019's action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and will see protagonist Cal Kestis taking center stage once again.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced during Celebration via a new teaser trailer for the title. The trailer primarily highlighted the new story that will center around Kestis five years after the events of the first game. As for its launch, the teaser revealed that the game is set to release in 2023. In addition, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor won't be coming to last-gen platforms and will instead only arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey. #StarWarsJediSurvivor – Coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/ti5KIPSph5 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been a forgone conclusion for quite some time. When the game was first released back in 2019, it wasn't only met with acclaim from both critics and fans, but it also sold far better than EA expected it to. Since that time, Respawn Entertainment went on to announce in the early part of 2022 that a follow-up entry would be coming about at some point in the future. Furthermore, Respawn also divulged that it's working on another Star Wars project that will end up being a shooter.

At this point in time, we have yet to see extensive gameplay footage from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just yet. Based on how EA handled things with the lead-up to Fallen Order's release, though, it seems like we could see more of the title at some point in the near future. Back in the summer of 2019, EA chose to show off a lot of footage from Fallen Order at its EA Play event. And while no such event is planned to transpire this summer, we could see more of Survivor at June's Summer Game Fest broadcast or during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12th.

What do you think about the first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Now that it has been formally revealed, is this one of your most-anticipated games in the near future? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.