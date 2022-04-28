Xbox and Bethesda Announce Summer Showcase Event

✖

Xbox and Bethesda have announced a new summer showcase event that will take place in June. For the most part, Xbox and Bethesda have held presentations of some sort in June of each year to touch on new games that each publisher will be releasing in the future. And even though these showcases won't be happening in proximity to E3 this year given that the gaming convention is canceled, both publishers are still moving forward with this event that should bring about some interesting announcements.

Specifically, this Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, as it is formally being called, is set to take place on Sunday, June 12. The event will be streamed across all major streaming platforms and will start at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT. It will also be streamed in 30 different languages, which means that those from various territories around the globe will be able to watch as well.

"This show will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world," said the description of the event provided by Xbox. "The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC."

Although we don't currently know what games will be shown off during this presentation, one title that seems like a lock to appear is that of Starfield. Given that Bethesda Game Studios' next RPG is likely the biggest game releasing on Xbox this year, it stands to reason that Starfield will be highlighted for a fair amount of time during this showcase. In fact, the image that Xbox and Bethesda released to promote this event even contains a space-like design. While Starfield is essentially a lock to appear, though, it's hard to know what else from Xbox we might end up seeing.

