Newcomers are Playing Super Metroid for the First Time Following Metroid Dread Reveal

Yesterday, Nintendo stunned fans with the announcement of Metroid Dread, a new 2D series entry for Nintendo Switch. At this point, it's been a few years since the last Metroid game released, and some series newcomers have taken to social media to find out which games they should play in anticipation of the new release. Unsurprisingly, longtime fans said Super Metroid, the classic 1994 Super Nintendo game, and it seems that a lot of players are checking the game out for the first time, as a result! The title is considered by many to be one of the best games ever made, and Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play it free as part of their subscriptions. There's honestly never been a better excuse to play the game!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Super Metroid!