Newcomers are Playing Super Metroid for the First Time Following Metroid Dread Reveal

By Marc Deschamps

Yesterday, Nintendo stunned fans with the announcement of Metroid Dread, a new 2D series entry for Nintendo Switch. At this point, it's been a few years since the last Metroid game released, and some series newcomers have taken to social media to find out which games they should play in anticipation of the new release. Unsurprisingly, longtime fans said Super Metroid, the classic 1994 Super Nintendo game, and it seems that a lot of players are checking the game out for the first time, as a result! The title is considered by many to be one of the best games ever made, and Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play it free as part of their subscriptions. There's honestly never been a better excuse to play the game!

Are you a fan of Super Metroid? Do you plan on checking out Metroid Dread when it releases this fall? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Super Metroid!

There's no better time to play the game...

prevnext

...and a lot of people are thinking about doing just that!

prevnext

The Alien influence is a big part of Super Metroid's appeal.

prevnext

That would be the perfect way for newcomers to get up to speed!

prevnext

You need to play it, essentially.

prevnext

Ridley remains terrifying after all these years.

prevnext

Solid advice for newcomers!

prevnext

The original Metroid doesn't hold up quite as well, however.

prev
Start the Conversation

of