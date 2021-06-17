Newcomers are Playing Super Metroid for the First Time Following Metroid Dread Reveal
Yesterday, Nintendo stunned fans with the announcement of Metroid Dread, a new 2D series entry for Nintendo Switch. At this point, it's been a few years since the last Metroid game released, and some series newcomers have taken to social media to find out which games they should play in anticipation of the new release. Unsurprisingly, longtime fans said Super Metroid, the classic 1994 Super Nintendo game, and it seems that a lot of players are checking the game out for the first time, as a result! The title is considered by many to be one of the best games ever made, and Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play it free as part of their subscriptions. There's honestly never been a better excuse to play the game!
Do I play super Metroid for the first time— Adop (@Adopsk1) June 16, 2021
Looking forward to METROID: DREAD but maybe I should play SUPER METROID first…— No Strings on Me (@The_Pentaverate) June 16, 2021
i'm just so happy metroid is back. if you have switch online, download those SNES games and play super metroid. if you're a fan of the "alien" movies, play super metroid. GOAT— J (is watching Loki) (@J_Versus_) June 16, 2021
Hey @NintendoAmerica i know you like releasing repackaged bundled rereleases of old IP. You know what might be really nice and smart to drop onto switch in like August?— TiwazTyrsfist (@TiwazTyrsfist) June 16, 2021
Super Metroid is a masterpiece.
One of the greatest games ever created.
If you have never played it you are missing out on why you have thumbs.
Raccoons wish they had thumbs so they could play Super Metroid.
Super Metroid is a masterpiece.— BlackLiq (@BlackLiq) June 16, 2021
Because of recent Metroid hype, I strongly advise anyone who hasn’t played Super Metroid to do that ASAP. pic.twitter.com/MldZwzLpL4— vloebo (@vloebo) June 16, 2021
Anyone who plays super Metroid for the first time needs to learn the bomb jump trick. Will come in handy. #SuperMetroid #Metroid #MetroidDread pic.twitter.com/whlZLfMux2— Paul (@this1optimistic) June 16, 2021
Hi if you think Metroid Dread looked cool and you want to dip your toes in the water, you can play Super Metroid on the switch with NSO! You can also play the original on the NES but you shouldn't because it didn't hold up at all and will probably just make you mad— Jordan (@jordandyyyy) June 16, 2021