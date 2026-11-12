Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Just Got a New Update After 23 Years

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, one of the best role-playing games ever released, just got a new update after 23 years. Its sequel, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, also got a new update today. The new update comes not long after the shutdown of BioWare. This is relevant because BioWare is the developer behind KOTOR. It didn’t make its sequel; Obsidian Entertainment did, but it made the first game, which is the superior of the two games. The new update was made not by BioWare, though, nor by Obsidian Entertainment, but by Xbox.

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As of today, November 12, both classic Star Wars video games from yesteryear now have Xbox achievements. This applies to both the original Xbox versions of each game, both of which are backward compatible with the Xbox 360, the Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. To this end, this update and stealth drop is only relevant to Xbox users, who also got new updates for Blinx: The Time Sweeper and Conker: Live & Reloaded that add Xbox achievements as well.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

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Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — or as it is more commonly known as, KOTOR — was released in 2003 by BioWare with the help of LucasArts. It was notably directed by Casey Hudson, written by Drew Karpyshyn, and designed by James Ohlen. Mass Effect fans will recognize the former two as they would go on to create the sci-fi RPG series a few years after. James Ohlen would go on to help create the Dragon Age series. When Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was released, it was notably an Xbox exclusive. It then came to PC after launch, but it didn’t come to another console until 2021, when it came to Nintendo Switch. And it was a great exclusive for Xbox to secure. Upon release, it earned a 94 on Metacritic. It is one of the best games of 2003, one of the best role-playing games ever created, and the best Star Wars game ever released.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

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A year later came Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, but not from BioWare, which wanted to move on to create its own IP, which is how we got Mass Effect and then Dragon Age. In stepped Obsidian Entertainment, led by Chris Avellone. And it was another Xbox exclusive, and another good one, though not as good. To this end, it received an 86 on Metacritic. It was also an Xbox console exclusive until 2022, when it was ported to Nintendo Switch.

Those who decide to revisit these two Xbox classics will find that while the graphics and gameplay have not aged well, the writing, the story, the characters, the quests, and everything they were primarily known for have aged well.