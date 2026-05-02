The Best Star Wars Game Ever Made Is $2.29 for 72 Hours

The best Star Wars game ever made is currently only $2.29 for roughly the next 72 hours. This is thanks to a substantial 77% discount on the RPG in question. Meanwhile, the game is on sale on a variety of platforms, including PC, Xbox, and Nintendo. The only platform excluded is PlayStation, and that’s because the game is not available on PlayStation platforms. To this end, the Star Wars game is $2.29 on Fanatical, $2.49 on Steam, $2.49 on the Xbox Store, and $5.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

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More specifically — between now, May 6/May 11, depending on the platform — Star Wars fans can grab Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for as little as $2.29. This is about as cheap as the game has ever been on any platform. In fact, this is a brand new low price for the Xbox version of the classic RPG.

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One of the Best Games of All Time

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is not just the best Star Wars game ever made, but it ranks among the best RPGs ever made, and one of the best games of all time across all genres. For those unfamiliar with it, it was released in 2003 by developer BioWare, before it would go on to make the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series. Upon release, the game — an Xbox exclusive at launch — earned a 94 on Metacritic, which makes it the highest-rated Star Wars game of all time. Unfortunately, while it got a sequel, the RPG classic has never been properly remastered or remade beyond the mobile version released in the 2010s. This does make it a bit hard to go back to, especially if you don’t have any nostalgia for the original version. However, beyond the presentation, the rest of the game still holds up, especially the story, characters, and writing, which remain some of the best in the sci-fi franchise.

There is a remake in development; however, this remake has been going through considerable development issues, so it remains to be seen if it will ever see the light of day, let alone be quality. Further, it’s going to be somewhere between $50 and $70, unlike the original, which is just $2 right now.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.