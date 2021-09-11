Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Confirms Good News for Fans of Original

Yesterday, during the PlayStation Showcase, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Aspyr, and Lucasfilms Games surprised Star Wars fans with the reveal of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, a — as the title suggests — remake of KOTOR for the PS5 and PC. While reports and rumors took some sting out of the surprise, nobody expected the game to show up at the PlayStation event, let alone be a console exclusive for PS5, at least at launch.

That said, it remains to be seen how true and faithful the remake will be. The aforementioned trio notes the game is being “rebuilt from the ground up,” which leaves room for changes and tweaks, though the fact that “remake” is right in the headline suggests all changes and tweaks will be fairly minor. Whatever the case, we know at least one that isn’t changing, and that’s the cast. The original voice actors are returning, and it sounds like they will be re-doing every line in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: the cast of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake includes the likes of Jennifer Hale, Raphael Sbarge, April Steward, Rafael Ferrer, Ed Asner, and many other talented actors and actresses.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in development for the PS5 and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window.

“A pinnacle of Star Wars Legends storytelling, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is set over 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy and introduced a new story of new heroes and villains in an epic struggle for the fate of the galaxy,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The team here at Aspyr and Sony Interactive Entertainment have joined forces with Lucasfilm Games to bring you a remake of this classic Star Wars adventure. We’re rebuilding one of the greatest RPGs of all time for a new generation with modern tech, features, visuals and more, while maintaining the integrity of the story and characters that we’ve come to cherish.”