New KOTOR Revival Rumors Have Star Wars Fans Excited

The new KOTOR rumors have Star Wars fans excited for the return of the legendary RPG series from BioWare. We first began to hear about a new KOTOR back in February 2020. Then last month, these rumors reemerged, but from a different source, and now they are accompanied by a rumor that both Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 are being ported to modern platforms. Are any of these rumors true? Well, only time will tell, but today they surfaced again, but in an evolved form.

According to various sources ranging from reputable to anonymous, the new KOTOR game is in development by Aspyr, which was purchased by Embracer Group today. It gets more interesting though.

Today, Embracer revealed that Aspyr is working on a major AAA game that's not only licensed but has a $70 million budget, which is about what you would expect from a new AAA KOTOR game. In the midst of all this, Aspyr has been recruiting several ex-BioWare developers, and according to the studio's career page, it's working on a role-playing game.

If you combine all of this what you get is a reason to believe that Aspyr is working on a new KOTOR game, or possibly a reboot, with a budget of $70 million. And that's enough to get Star Wars fans excited.

Adding to all of this excitement, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier seems to suggest there's merit to the speculation over on popular video game forum Reset Era. Schreier doesn't outright confirm anything, let alone everything above, but he does at least seemingly suggest a KOTOR game is in the works at Aspyr.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt given that everything above ranges from unofficial to speculative. At the moment of publishing, no party implicated has commented on any of this, and it's unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on KOTOR and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, reviews, previews, interviews, guides, deals, and more -- click here.