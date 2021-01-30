Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 Ports Rumored to Release This Year

✖

Within the past week, we’ve heard new rumors about a reboot of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic being in development. Although it’s hard to know how much validity this rumor might have, even if it doesn’t come to fruition, KOTOR could be making a return in 2021 in a different way.

Another rumor has now come forth from Jordan Maison claiming that new ports of the first two Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic games are set to be released at some point this year. Maison notes that this would be separate from the previously rumored remake for the franchise that also might release in the future. And while extensive platforms for the games weren’t mentioned, Nintendo Switch was one console specifically that Maison said he expects to see KOTOR 1 and 2 come to.

Note, this would be SEPARATE from the upcoming remake thingy (which would incorporate elements to include it into canon). These would just be straight, upscaled, ports. — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) January 29, 2021

Considering what has happened with other Star Wars video games over the past few years, this is actually a move that would make a lot of sense. As Maison himself noted, ports of the Star Wars: Jedi Knight games and Star Wars Episode 1 Racer have actually been released on modern hardware within the past year. With this in mind, for ports of the Knights of the Old Republic games to now be potentially coming about in this same manner isn’t too far fetched.

The only downside is that if this does indeed happen, we currently don’t know when it might transpire. Maison failed to mention a release window for the ports, assuming that he has even heard of one. As such, it’s hard to know when we should begin to look for more information on these new iterations of the popular games to come about.

That being said, if we hear anything down the road, we'll obviously let you know all about it here on ComicBook.com.

