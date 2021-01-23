New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Game Rumored to Be In Development

✖

A new rumor has indicated that Lucasfilm Games is working on a new installment in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic franchise. Other than BioWare’s MMO, The Old Republic, this would be the first mainline installment in the series since the release of Knight of the Old Republic II back in 2004. However, the way in which this new entry might arrive still isn’t very clear.

The rumor itself stems from Bespin Bulletin and B.O.B the Podcast. In the show’s most recent episode, it was asserted that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game is in development. Bespin declined to say where exactly they received the information but they said that they were confident that it was indeed in the works after talking to a few unnamed sources behind the scenes.

The most interesting part of this rumor though is that we don’t know what form this new KOTOR game might take. In the past year, we’ve heard other rumors related to the series that have said a remake is what is being planned. Conversely, this new rumor from Bespin doesn’t specifically mention a remake. Instead, all we know is that it’s just a new title set in that universe.

The other intriguing part of this situation is that Bespin claims that this new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game isn’t being worked on within Electronic Arts. They say that Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has corroborated this information as well, which is somewhat accurate. While only a few weeks ago the thought of anyone outside of EA working on a Star Wars game might have seemed unlikely, the fact that Ubisoft is now developing an open-world project in this world makes this information seem less doubtful.

Obviously, whenever we hear rumors of this type, it’s important to keep your expectations in check. Given the fact that no specific sources are being pointed to, this rumor is largely hearsay for the moment. That said, Bespin Bulletin is said to have had a solid track record in the past when it comes to reporting on Star Wars video games, so there may be some truth to all of this.

So how would you feel about all of this if it ends up being accurate? Would you like to see a return from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.