New Star Wars Game Out Now

A highly anticipated Star Wars tabletop game is available now. Star Wars: Shatterpoint has officially launched at retail stores across the world, giving fans a new way to recreate epic Star Wars battles. The game focuses on fast-moving battles involving small teams of iconic Star Wars characters battling over objective points. Players win "struggles" by pushing the marker on the Momentum track over to their side, which they do by holding objective locations and wounding opponents. Unlike the army-focused Star Wars: Legion, Shatterpoint focuses on small amount of characters with flexible squadbuilding rules, allowing for a greater variety of characters and tactics.

Players can buy the Core Set for Star Wars: Statterpoint now, giving players everything they need to put the game on the table. The Core Set comes with four squads (each of which features a Primary Unit, a Secondary Unit, and a Supporting Unit), along with terrain, dice, measurement tools, and all the other pieces you need to play. The Core Set comes with Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka, Asajj Ventress and Darth Maul, along with several other supporting characters and generic units. Also available are two Squad Packs featuring Count Dooku and Obi-War Kenobi, adding even more units to potential squads.

Like other games published by Atomic Mass Games, the miniatures in Star Wars: Shatterpoint come unassembled and unpainted, so building and painting the pieces is half the fun of the game. Although not necessarily made for beginners, Shatterpoint's miniatures aren't too difficult to build and paint, provided you have the right materials.

While the initial releases of Star Wars: Shatterpoint will focus on Clone Wars characters, there are plans to add Original Trilogy characters in the not so distant future, Expect to see a steady stream of releases coming out on a monthly basis, featuring a mix of well-known characters from just about every form of Star Wars media.

You can check out the full rules for Star Wars: Shatterpoint here.