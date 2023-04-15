Star Wars: Shatterpoint Rules Revealed

Atomic Mass Games has unveiled the ruleset for its upcoming miniatures skirmish game Star Wars: Shatterpoint, which focuses on intense combat between iconic heroes and villains of the Star Wars universe. This week, Atomic Mass Games published the digital rulebook for Star Wars: Shatterpoint, which provides an in-depth look at the new Star Wars game. The rule set not only dives into strike team creation rules, but also combat rules and how to exactly win scenarios in the game.

One of the biggest wrinkles in Star Wars: Shatterpoint is the use of a Momentum tracker, which gauges a player's success during the first phase of each conflict. Players move a personal momentum tracker towards the center of the board when they complete certain goals (such as wounding characters) and the game's momentum tracker moves towards one player based on the objectives of the first phase of conflict. Once the game's momentum tracker has reached one of the player's momentum trackers, the game enters a second phase with new objectives, which can cause big swings in combat.

Star Wars: Shatterpoint uses a combat tree to determine what happens when a player successfully attacks an opponent. Players roll specialty dice (d8s for attackers, d6s for defenders) and then count the number of total successes. Each character has two combat trees which deal various effects based on the number of successes, with players often choosing between options if they get enough successes. In addition to the combat tree, players can also score Expertise on their rolls, which adds additional damage or effects to characters.

Building a strike team in Star Wars: Shatterpoint is relatively simple – players create two squads, each of which consists of a Primary Unit (typically, a major hero in the Star Wars universe), a secondary unit and a supporting unit. A squad must consist of characters from the same Star Wars era and a strike team cannot contain more than one of the same named character.

You can check out the full rules to Star Wars: Shatterpoint on Atomic Mass Games' website. The game will be released in June 2023.