Star Wars: Shatterpoint to Add Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Star Wars Rebels Characters

Star Wars: Shatterpoint's future releases will include characters from a wide variety of Star Wars TV shows and movies. Over the weekend, Atomic Mass Games revealed several upcoming releases for Star Wars: Shatterpoint, a new tactical miniatures skirmish game due for release later this year. The sets will bring in characters from a variety of different Star Wars shows and movies, including several recent shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Upcoming waves of releases include the Nightsisters, Cad Bane, Mace Windu, Padme (in her Queen Amidala attire), Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, the Inquisitors (including Reva from Obi-Wan Kenobi) Iden Versio, Han Solo, Din Djarin, and Ghost Team from Star Wars: Rebels. The announcements indicated that the game will quickly expand past the initial focus on the Star Wars: Clone Wars era and will branch out to explore a variety of different Star Wars media projects.

Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a new miniatures skirmish game focused on the expanded Star Wars universe. Players form strike teams consisting of a handful of units and then battle over specific objectives. Unlike Star Wars: Legion, which has specific army lists players can choose from, Shatterpoint comes with more flexibility to allow players to build custom squads of mix-and-match characters. Each miniature comes unassembled and unpainted, meaning that players will have the ability to customize and modify their characters as they're built.

While the Core Set of Star Wars: Shatterpoint hasn't been released yet, Atomic Mass Games is already gearing up to release its first wave of expansions, which will include Obi-Wan Kenobi, General Grievous, and Jedis Luminara Unduli and Barriss Offee. These sets are all available for pre-order and will be released over the summer shortly after the release of Star Wars: Shatterpoint in June.