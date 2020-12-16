Star Wars: Squadrons Adds New Free Outfits

✖

The space-based dogfighting video game Star Wars: Squadrons from developer EA Motive has added a couple of new free outfits for players to earn, but the requirements are extremely simple. Anyone that owns both Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Star Wars Battlefront/Star Wars Battlefront 2 can grab the Hoth and Imperial Executioner helmets, flight suits, and gloves between now and January 10th as a little "thanks for playing" from EA.

According to the brief announcement, it would seem like anyone that owns the required video games that logs into Star Wars: Squadrons should unlock the outfits. While not the most flashy of attire, it's still a nice gesture after some major free updates to the video game recently added a new map and starfighters. You can take a look at what the new gear looks like below:

As a thank you to the EA #StarWars community, we're adding two cosmetic outfits to #StarWarsSquadrons for players to earn! If you own Squadrons + Jedi: Fallen Order or Battlefront 1/2, login through Jan 10th to unlock the outfits. https://t.co/RKQmv99xeN pic.twitter.com/5NyDjtGX18 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) December 16, 2020

As noted above, the new outfits are available to claim through January 10th by anyone that owns both Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Star Wars Battlefront/Star Wars Battlefront 2. Star Wars: Squadrons itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It costs $39.99 and features both a single-player campaign and multiplayer.

What do you think about Star Wars: Squadrons so far? Are you excited about the recent updates?