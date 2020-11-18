Star Wars: Squadrons Is Adding a New Map, Starfighters, and More

✖

Despite the developer having previously stated in no uncertain terms that there were no post-launch content plans for Star Wars: Squadrons, it would appear that those plans -- or rather, lack thereof -- have changed. EA Motive today announced that the popular starfighting video game would be receiving new content updates over the next couple of months adding a new map, new starfighters, and more.

More specifically, Star Wars: Squadrons will receive two significant content drops this month and the next. This month, Fostar Haven will be added to the multiplayer map rotation across various modes. It should look mighty familiar to anyone that played the game's campaign as it is where the prologue is set. In December, Star Wars: Squadrons really goes for broke with the addition of both the B-wing starfighter and TIE Defender, meaning one new ship for both the New Republic and the Galactic Empire.

B-wings, TIE defenders, Custom Matches, and more! Read up on all the content coming to #StarWarsSquadrons these next two months: https://t.co/WvkoAojCtQ pic.twitter.com/QV3yjU6RkK — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) November 18, 2020

"Humbled. That’s the word of the hour for all of us on the team," the official blog post announcing the new updates reads in part. "The outpouring of support you’ve all shown us has truly been humbling. When we set out to make Star Wars: Squadrons, the team had a singular vision: make the next great starfighter experience. We wanted to honour the classic games that came before us and provide everything to our players from the start in a nice, neat package."

"But then, we showed the game to everyone and the reception was so much more than we could have hoped for," the post continues. "It only became more intense after release, too, so we couldn’t help but start working on something a little extra."

The November update, featuring the new map, is set to drop on November 25th. The December update does not yet have a date. Star Wars: Squadrons itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It costs $39.99 and features both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

