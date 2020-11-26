Star Wars: Squadrons Update Adds New Map, Next-Gen Improvements

✖

The latest update for Star Wars: Squadrons is out, and it makes some serious changes to the title. First and foremost, the previously teased Fostar Haven map is now available as part of Dogfight and Fleet Battles, but the biggest deal here is probably the new next-gen improvements that the game has added for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

More specifically, the game now supports up to 120 FPS/4K on Xbox Series X|S with the ability for players to toggle between prioritizing performance or visuals. Additionally, the PS5 version should have improved visual quality and lighting. Finally, variable frame rates are now supported for those monitors and televisions that allow for it. The full patch notes are pretty lengthy, and worth a read if you're at all interested in the video game.

Pilots, rejoice! Next-gen improvements for #StarWarsSquadrons have landed: ✔️ 120FPS and 4K support

✔️ Enhanced visuals/enhanced performance options

✔️ Improved visual quality + lighting

✔️ Variable frame rate support Full details: https://t.co/zGBzr3Os58 pic.twitter.com/WW576N1E5y — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) November 25, 2020

"Humbled. That’s the word of the hour for all of us on the team," the official blog post that first announced the updates read. "The outpouring of support you’ve all shown us has truly been humbling. When we set out to make Star Wars: Squadrons, the team had a singular vision: make the next great starfighter experience. We wanted to honour the classic games that came before us and provide everything to our players from the start in a nice, neat package."

"But then, we showed the game to everyone and the reception was so much more than we could have hoped for," the post continued. "It only became more intense after release, too, so we couldn’t help but start working on something a little extra."

The November update, featuring the new map, is now available. The December update does not yet have a date. Star Wars: Squadrons itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It costs $39.99 and features both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

