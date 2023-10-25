Star Wars: Unlimited Reveals First Look at Organized Play's Competitive Tier (Exclusive)

2024 is set to kick off in grand fashion for Star Wars fans, as Fantasy Flight Games and Asmodee will launch the much anticipated Star Wars: Unlimited early next year, and Organized Play will be a major part of the game. While there have been details on the Casual Play side of the equation, there hasn't been much said on the Competitive side, but ComicBook has you covered. We've got all the exclusive details on the Competitive Tier within Organized Play, including all the different types of events (known as Qualifiers) you can take part in. Eventually, you can even jump into the invitation-only Galactic Championship, and you can check out all the details below. You can also check out more images from Star Wars: Unlimited on the next slide.

The Competitive-tier events are all but on Tournament Points, which you will earn based on your final placement. These points will be tracked on your personal account on the Star Wars: Unlimited website, and this will be available to kick off the first Organized Play season. Earn enough Tournament Points in the Competitive-tier events during a season and you'll receive an invitation to compete in the Galactic Championship event, though we don't know exactly how many Tournament Points you'll need to make that happen just yet.

The first event is the Planetary Qualifier, and these are the only store-level events in the Competitive Play circuit. They are a single-day event and will award prizes based on both participation and final placement, and points are awarded based on your final ranking. The winner of the event will receive exactly the amount of points needed to qualify for the Galactic Championship. With the game's second set, Planetary Qualifiers will be held at select retailers around the world, and each set will have its own batch of Qualifiers, which will be hosted by a rotating selection of stores.

Next is the Sector Qualifiers, which are standalone events that aren't tied to other events or conventions. There are naturally fewer of these that will occur, and they are grander in scope. Sector Qualifiers are two-day events hosted with other side events, and each sect Qualifier will also have a prize wall full of unique and exciting prizes to go along with those additional side events. Sector Qualifiers will have prizes for both participation and placement as well, and the Tournament Points awarded will be enough for the top players to qualify for the Galactic Championship.

Then there are the Regional Qualifiers, which are described as the pinnacle of the Qualifier events. There will be even fewer of these happening throughout the season, but the rewards are even bigger as a result. These are two-day events that will run alongside side events, and you can earn more Tournament Points for high placement at a Regional Qualifier than at any other event. Fantasy Flight also teases a twist or two in the tournament structure compared to Sector Qualifiers.

Finally, there's the Galactic Championship, which is the biggest event in Competitive Play. As the biggest event, it will also be the last event of that season, and is the only event in Star Wars: Unlimited Organized Play that is invitation-exclusive. The Galactic Championship is a three-day event, and only the players who do well each will move on to the next day to compete. You can even skip past the first day completely if you earned enough Tournament Points in the preceding season.

The Galactic Champion will feature the biggest and best prizes as well, and there will be prizes for both participation and placement. Anyone who makes it to Day 2 and beyond will earn Tournament Points for the next season of Competitive Organized Play as well.

Like with Sector and Regional Qualifiers, there will be side events (with a prize wall) at the Galactic Championship, and side events are open to all attendees, not just those who are invited to the main torment. You can also get a head start on the next season there, as one side event will be the first Qualifier event for the next season of Organized Play.

Star Wars: Unlimited is set to launch on March 8th, 2024, and you can check out more images on the next slide.

